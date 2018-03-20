March 20, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Does Russia have a credible opposition?
Vladimir Putin’s election victory means he will lead Russia for at least six more years. But was it all too easy for Russia’s President? Guests: Vladimir Ashurkov Executive Director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation Sergey Markov Political scientist, director of institute of political studies Marcel Van Herpen Russia expert and author of: 'Putin's Propaganda Machine - Soft Power and Russian Foreign Policy'
Does Russia have a credible opposition?
Explore