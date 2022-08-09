CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Beyonce tops US songs chart for first time in over a decade
Eminently danceable and rife with nods to disco and EDM history, Beyonce's latest album burst onto the summer scene primed for its needle drop at the club.
Beyonce tops US songs chart for first time in over a decade
Beyonce's songs historically have not seen the same commercial dominance as other contemporary global stars. / Reuters
August 9, 2022

After releasing her much-anticipated album "Renaissance," Beyonce has scored the number one spot on the top US songs chart for the first time in well over a decade.

Her lead single "Break My Soul" is the 40-year-old's first solo song to hit the top of Billboard's Hot 100 since 2008's "Single Ladies," the industry tracker said on Monday.

Her seventh solo studio album also opened at number one on Billboard's top albums chart, the entertainment outlet said.

It's the second-highest debut of the year, following Harry Styles's "Harry's House."

"Renaissance" also unseated Latin trap global sensation Bad Bunny from the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart, where his "Un Verano Sin Ti" had held the top spot for five straight weeks, along with two peaks when it first came out in May for a total of seven weeks at number one.

Eminently danceable and rife with nods to disco and EDM history, Beyonce's latest album burst onto the summer scene primed for its needle drop at the club.

'Renaissance'

Beyonce's soaring vocals have their place on "Renaissance," but it's the rhythmic, urgent call to the dance floor that stands out, with a tapestry of influences paying homage to pioneers of funk, soul, rap, house and disco.

In the weeks preceding the album's release, Beyonce teased it with a steady stream of the glossy, curated portraits of herself that over the past decade have become her signature.

But though she's received wide praise for keeping the world of music videos on the cutting edge, Beyonce put out her latest record sans visuals (they're promised at a later date.)

For all her cultural clout and an indisputable throne in music's pantheon, Beyonce's songs historically have not seen the same commercial dominance as other contemporary global stars.

That was poised to change with "Renaissance" — and Queen Bey made good on her chances.

On Monday, the megastar released a series of portraits on Instagram including a clip of her in a disco ball of an outfit, smiling for the camera as she waved her finger to signal her number-one status.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us