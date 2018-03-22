March 22, 2018
Chinese president forms new economic team | Money Talks
China's Xi Jinping is set to rule the country with no limits on his presidential term, making him the most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. He's laid out his economic goals, promising to keep debt under control and tackle corruption. And now, to help him achieve those goals, Xi has formed a new and improved economic team. Britt Clennett sent us this update from Hong Kong.
