March 22, 2018
Small businesses worry about US steel tariffs | Money Talks
Representatives of more than 50 countries have gathered in India for an informal meeting held by the World Trade Organisation. The focus is expected to be on President Trump's planned tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium. While India contributes just 2% of total steel imports to the US - for individual companies there's a lot at stake. Neha Poonia reports.
