UK, EU agree on draft Brexit transition treaty | Money Talks

After months of political wrangling, the United Kingdom and European Union are finally on the same page. They've been trying to hammer out a deal on the shape of their relationship after Brexiit. And they've agreed on a transition period of nearly two years, during which companies can adjust to life outside the EU. But many questions remain unanswered, including the status of Northern Ireland. Laila Humairah has more. And for more, TRT World editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris