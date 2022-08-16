POLITICS
Kraft Heinz recalls contaminated Capri Sun juice pouches in US
The company said the diluted cleaning solution is used on its food processing equipment.
Packages of Capri Sun and Kool-Aid, brands owned by The Kraft Heinz Company, are seen in a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 12, 2021. / Reuters
August 16, 2022

Kraft Heinz is recalling thousands of pouches of Capri Sun after some cleaning solution accidentally mixed with the juice on a production line.

The company said it’s recalling about 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavoured juice blend. 

The “Best When Used By” date on the packages is June 25, 2023.

Kraft Heinz said the diluted cleaning solution is used on its food processing equipment. 

The company said it discovered that the solution had accidentally mixed with the juice after getting consumer complaints about the juice's taste.

Kraft Heinz, which is co-headquartered in Pittsburgh and Chicago, said in a statement on Friday it is working with retailers to remove the product from circulation. 

Consumers who bought the affected Capri Sun should not consume it and should return it to the store where it was purchased to receive a refund.

SOURCE:AP
