POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Pakistan's Madhubala elephant gets relief after years of dental pain
Madhubala is one of four African elephants being treated in Karachi by an eight-member team from global animal welfare group.
Pakistan's Madhubala elephant gets relief after years of dental pain
Veterinarians had to use drills and other heavy surgical tools to extract an infected tusk. / Reuters
August 17, 2022

A team of Austrian veterinarians has performed a surgery on a female elephant in the port city of Karachi, relieving her of lingering pain caused by a broken tusk infection.

The five-hour and 40-minute “unique" and "complicated" procedure by Four Paws — a global animal welfare organisation that arranged the surgery — was performed at the Karachi Zoo on Wednesday.

Madhubala, the 17-year-old elephant, is named after a legendary Indian actress. It is one of the last four captive elephants in Pakistan.

"Her tusk was broken, and the tissue inside the wounds was inflamed and infected. She was in a lot of pain and without treatment, the inflammation could expand and cause blindness or even brain damage and death,” said head veterinarian Amir Khalil.

He told Anadolu Agency that the elephant was put under standing sedation to remove dead tissue and clean a root canal.

Instead of a traditional approach, the team used a "less invasive, and unique" technique that requires less complicated aftercare, given conditions at the zoo, he said.

"We used specially designed drills and endodontic burs along with other dental instruments," he said.

READ MORE: Protest against dangerous wildlife in Kenya turns deadly

'She can eat and drink with ease'

Caretakers were taught how to conduct regular post-treatment flushing and how to clean the wounds to prevent further inflammation.

"Now, she can eat and drink with ease," he said, adding that the animal would take a week to fully recover.

The Four Paws team will perform a similar surgery on Thursday on another female elephant, Noor Jehan, named after the queen of the fourth Mughal emperor Jehangir, at the zoo.

The visiting veterinarians also treated two other female elephants, Malika (queen) and Sonia, who are suffering from cracked and overgrown nails, footpads and abscesses, at Karachi's Safari Park.

The team gave aftercare instructions to a local team.

"Our recommendation includes that all four elephants should be reunited at Karachi Safari Park once they will recover from the surgery," said Khalil.

He added that the animals need a "species-appropriate" diet and enrichment.

Four Paws had also arranged the transfer of 36-year-old Kaavan, the country’s "loneliest" elephant, to a wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia in November 2020, to spend its remaining years following a years-long campaign by animal lovers from across the globe.

READ MORE:Face masks pose new threat to wildlife

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us