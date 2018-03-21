March 21, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iraq war: 15 years later, land expropriation in South Africa, and Spain's terrorism law
15 years ago, US President George W Bush ordered the invasion of Iraq. Since then, an estimated half a million Iraqis have been killed. South Africa's parliament is considering the seizure of unused land owned by white people. And has Spanish security gone too far after locking up several artists in the name of anti-terrorism?
Iraq war: 15 years later, land expropriation in South Africa, and Spain's terrorism law
Explore