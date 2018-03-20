March 20, 2018
WORLD
Facebook Data Harvesting: Cambridge Analytica suspends its CEO
The boss of Cambridge Analytica has been just been suspended and issued an apology, saying - he deeply regrets his role in the scandal currently engulfing both his firm and Facebook. The social media giant is now under pressure from US and European politicians to explain how the firm gained access to the data of fifty million Facebook users. Sarah Morris reports
