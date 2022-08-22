POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Ex-Somali refugee shines in Saudi's first ever women's boxing match
Ramla Ali won against Dominican Crystal Nova in Jeddah on August 20 in the first professional women's boxing match held in Saudi Arabia. Ali says she worked hard for a long time to get to where she is today.
Ex-Somali refugee shines in Saudi's first ever women's boxing match
Somalia's Ramla Ali (L) celebrates after winning the super-bantamweight boxing match against Dominican Crystal Nova (R) at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah, on August 20, 2022. / AFP
August 22, 2022

Somali-born British boxer Ramla Ali scored a spectacular victory in Saudi Arabia on August 20, 2022, afterwards saying she sometimes felt she was dreaming.

Ali, fighting the first women's professional bout in the kingdom, put on a show in Jeddah on Saturday evening, knocking out Crystal Garcia Nova with a crunching cross in the first round.

The devastating right hand, which sent the Dominican's gumshield flying, added another chapter in the fairytale of Mogadishu-born Ali, 32, whose family fled war in Somalia when she was a toddler.

Having taken up boxing after she was teased in school, Ali became the first Muslim woman to claim an English amateur title in 2016, and appeared on the front cover of British Vogue in 2019.

Now 7-0 in her professional career, with two knock-outs, Ali is moving steadily towards a world title shot that is expected to come next year.

"Sometimes it's like pinch-me moments," she told AFP. "But then sometimes you have to go back and think about who's watching or who you're inspiring.

"For me, the ultimate aim is knowing that a little me is out there in the audience watching me, and will be inspired by me to do these big things as well."

Ali, who led a boxing class for Saudi women and girls in the build-up to the fight, said she was delighted to "make history" in the conservative kingdom, where women's sport had long been discouraged.

"No country is perfect," she said, when asked about criticism of Saudi Arabia's human rights record. "All a country can do is try to be better.

"And it's evident tonight that they're trying to have equality for women by putting on the first female fight and I'm all for that.

"I'm all for a country that's trying to make itself better," she continued.

Although the accolades are now piling up for Ali, she said it took years of hard work and rejection before she found success.

"It's surreal. A lot of people will think it's like an overnight success, but it's years and years of grafting, years of hard work," she said.

"Years of putting myself out there, years of rejection, years of 'no's. But yeah, everything that's happened has brought me to where I am today, so I have no regrets."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us