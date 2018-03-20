March 20, 2018
Texas Explosion: Fifth explosion in 18 days causes panic
Staying in the United States, people living in Texas are on edge. Authorities are investigating whether a parcel bomb that exploded at a mail sorting centre on Tuesday, is linked to four other similar attacks in the state this month. Two people have been killed in the attacks so far. And police fear they're hunting a serial bomber. Kate Fisher reports.
