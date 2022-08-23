CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Hollywood actor Russell Crowe encourages fans to visit Türkiye
The 58-year-old actor takes to Twitter to tell his fans how much he loves Türkiye, calling it an "endlessly fascinating and beautiful country".
The actor had visited Türkiye for the 2014-made movie "The Water Diviner" — in which Crowe was the director and the leading actor. / Reuters
August 23, 2022

Hollywood actor Russell Crowe has asked his fans to visit Türkiye.

“I love Türkiye so much. What an endlessly fascinating and beautiful country," Crowe replied to a Tweet from a fan inviting him to Türkiye again on Tuesday.

"If you have never been to Türkiye, you really should make a plan to go,” he added.

The famous actor’ post was liked and shared by many users.

The famous actor had visited Türkiye for the 2014-made movie "The Water Diviner" — in which Crowe was the director and the leading actor.

READ MORE: Russell Crowe, Phoebe Waller-Bridge win Golden Globes for TV

SOURCE:AA
