Iraq - Mission Unaccomplished: Iraq celebrates new year festival

15 years after the US invasion of Iraq, the country's minorities are celebrating the ancient Zoroastrian New year, Newroz. It's something they could not do enmass under Saddam Hussein. But they enter their new year with great worry. Having survived war, and Daesh, they wonder what's next. Soraya Lennie filed this report from the biggest Norooz celebration in Iraq at Mt. Acre.