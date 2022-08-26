POLITICS
Turkish scientist patents an innovative blood monitoring device
Turkish scientist Serhat Tozburun and team patent blood flow monitor device to expedite diagnosis process – the technology improves on existing ones and allows doctors to image and measure flow in different blood vessels at the same time.
"It is possible to imagine and measure the vessels in different sizes and velocity at the same time thanks to this technology," Serhat Tozburun, of the Izmir Biomedicine and Genome Center, told Anadolu Agency. / AA
August 26, 2022

Scientists in Türkiye's Izmir city have developed a device that improves on existing technology to monitor the blood flow velocity in multiple vessels at the same time, scanning laser wavelengths rapidly.

"It is possible to imagine and measure the vessels in different sizes and velocity at the same time thanks to this technology," Serhat Tozburun, of the Izmir Biomedicine and Genome Center, told Anadolu Agency.

Having developed the device that allows for 3D optical imaging by rapidly scanning laser wavelengths, Tozburun and his team received a patent in July for the technology that improves existing methods that do not account for varying flow velocities in blood vessels of different thickness.

"For this reason, long-term imaging is required, for example, to view or measure a very slow blood flow. Or, in the case of a rapid blood flow, such as in arteries, short-term imaging or measurement is required. So, two different imaging sessions are required," the scientist explained, underlining that with their new device, doctors could speed up the diagnosis and treatment process.

Tozburun returned from the US in 2016 to Türkiye, where he founded the Biophotonic and Optical Imaging Laboratory with the support of the Scientific and Technological Research Institution of Türkiye (TUBITAK).

There, he has been conducting research to develop next-generation biomedical technologies for diagnosis and treatment.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
