POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Kyrgios knocks defending champion Medvedev out of US Open
In a meeting worthy of a Broadway show between two of the game's biggest servers and most combustible personalities, it was the Australian who was the better in the match's biggest moments, showing off a renewed focus and fitness.
Kyrgios knocks defending champion Medvedev out of US Open
Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, celebrates during his match against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships September 4, 2022, in New York. / AP
September 5, 2022

Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios has sent defending champion and world number one Daniil Medvedev crashing out of the US Open in an explosive last-16 clash.

Wimbledon runner-up Kyrgios triumphed 7-6 (13/11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2  on Sunday to reach his first quarter-final in New York where he will face another Russian, Karen Khachanov.

Medvedev will lose his world top ranking after being defeated by Kyrgios for the fourth time in five meetings. With the loss to the Australian, there will be a new world number one when rankings are released at the conclusion of the year's final Grand Slam.

Kyrgios, who was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final in July, showed grit and composure to save three set points in the opening set before holding his nerve to win an epic tie-break 13/11 before a raucous Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

Although he dropped the second set, he roared back to dominate Medvedev in the third and fourth sets to clinch victory in 2hr 53min.

"It was an amazing match, obviously Daniil as the defending champion had a lot of pressure on his shoulders, but I've been playing amazing the last couple of months," Kyrgios said after the win.

"What a place to do it – packed house in New York. I'm extremely blessed."

Kyrgios will face Khachanov on Tuesday. Khachanov equalled his best performance in a Grand Slam event by defeating Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in a 3hr 21min five-set thriller.

READ MORE:Serena Williams retires after US Open exit

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us