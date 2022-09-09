POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Jabeur, Swiatek to meet in first US Open final for both
Fifth seed Ons Jabeur dominates semi-final against Caroline Garcia, winning 6-1, 6-3 in just 1hr 6min. In another semi-final, No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek beats No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Jabeur, Swiatek to meet in first US Open final for both
Jabeur, 28, was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July and now will be the first African woman to participate in US Open final. / AFP
September 9, 2022

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur has demolished Caroline Garcia in straight sets to become the first African woman in history to reach the final of the US Open.

Fifth seed Jabeur dominated Garcia from start to finish of a one-sided semi-final on Thursday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, winning 6-1, 6-3 in just 1hr 6min.

Jabeur, who also made history as the first African woman to reach the final of Wimbledon in July, will play either world number one Iga Swiatek or Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in Saturday's final.

Jabeur improved to 6-0 in semifinals this season and earned her tour-leading 92nd victory in all since the start of 2021. 

The No. 91 came to the quarterfinals this week when she defeated Ajla Tomljanovic, who eliminated Serena Williams in the third round.

Swiatek downs Sabalenka

World number one Iga Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to set up a US Open final showdown with Jabeur.

Two-time French Open champion Swiatek came from behind to defeat sixth-seed Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium and reach her maiden US Open final.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us