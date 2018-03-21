What is the legacy of the Iraq war?

15 years on from the start of the Iraq war - what has changed for better, if anything? We talk to those who were there about the difficulties of documenting what really went on. Stability from a dictator - or chaos with a semblance of freedom? It's a terrible choice and one that the Iraqi people were unable to make for themselves. As it happened, they ended up with chaos - a country divided and no real sign of a lasting peace. How did that happen? At the Roundtable was Robert Nickelsberg, a photojournalist and author who reported on the invasion of Iraq in 2003; Ali Adeeb al Naemi, an Iraqi journalist who was a news editor for the New York Times Baghdad Bureau from 2004 to 2007; Dana Lewis, who was an embedded reporter with the 101st Airborne Division in Iraq during the invasion; and Courtney Kealy, a journalist who covered the trial and death sentence of Saddam Hussein and was the Baghdad correspondent for Fox News from 2005 to 2009. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.