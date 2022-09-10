POLITICS
Many dead after New Zealand boat hits whale
Kaikōura Mayor said the water was dead calm at the time of the accident and the assumption was that a whale had surfaced from beneath the boat.
Kaikōura is a popular whale-watching destination. The seafloor drops away precipitously from the coast, making for deep waters close to the shore. / AA Archive
Five people in New Zealand died after a small charter boat they were aboard capsized, authorities say, in what may have been a collision with a whale. Another six people aboard the boat were rescued.

Police said the 8.5-metre (28-foot) boat overturned on Friday near the South Island town of Kaikōura. Police said they were continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.

“This has been a tragic event and the police are providing support to those involved at this very difficult time," Kaikōura Police Sergeant Matt Boyce told reporters at the scene, news website Stuff reported.

Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle told The Associated Press that the water was dead calm at the time of the accident and the assumption was that a whale had surfaced from beneath the boat.

He said there were some sperm whales in the area and also some humpback whales traveling through.

He said locals had helped with the rescue efforts throughout the day but the mood in the town was “somber” because the water was so cold and they feared for the outcome of anybody who had fallen overboard.

Mackle said he’d thought in the past about the possibility of a boat and whale colliding, given the number of whales that frequent the region.

“It always plays on your mind that it could happen,” he said, adding that he hadn’t heard about any previous such accidents.

Mackle said the boat was a fishing charter vessel.

Rescue Efforts

Vanessa Chapman told local media she and a group of friends had watched the rescue efforts unfold from Goose Bay, near Kaikōura. 

She said that when she arrived at a lookout spot, she could see a person sitting atop an overturned boat waving their arms.

She said two rescue helicopters and a third local helicopter were circling before two divers jumped out. She told Stuff that the person atop the boat was rescued and a second person appeared to have been pulled from the water.

Kaikōura is a popular whale-watching destination. The seafloor drops away precipitously from the coast, making for deep waters close to the shore. A number of businesses offer boat trips or helicopter rides so tourists can see whales, dolphins and other sea creatures up close.

Compliance agency Maritime New Zealand said it sent two investigators to the scene and would be conducting a thorough investigation once recovery operations had concluded.

Principal Investigator Tracy Phillips said the agency “offers its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the people who have died.”

READ MORE: Recovery will take 'years' after flood destruction in New Zealand

SOURCE:AP
