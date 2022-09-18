POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Ethan Nwaneri becomes youngest Premier League player
The 15-year-old made history when he came on as a substitute during a match with Brentford.
Ethan Nwaneri becomes youngest Premier League player
Nwaneri is 15 years and 181 days old. / Reuters
September 18, 2022

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Nwaneri has become the youngest player to step on the field in a Premier League match.  

Nwaneri came on as a substitute for Arsenal as they returned to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 win against Brentford on Sunday.

He broke the record held by Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott who was 16 when he first appeared in the competition in 2019. 

The Gunners are on 18 points from the opening seven matches of the season with defending champions Manchester City a point behind.

North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also on 17 points.

William Saliba headed the visitors in front in the 17th minute, rising to angle a corner from Bukayo Saka in off the far post.

Another header, 11 minutes later, doubled Arsenal's advantage with Grant Xhaka picking out Gabriel Jesus with a perfectly floated cross from the left which the Brazilian met powerfully.

The game was put beyond Brentford in the fourth minute after the break thanks to a wonderful strike from outside the box by Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira, which rattled in off the post.

Nwaneri, who is 15 years and 181 days old, came on as a substitute in the second minute of stoppage time, the first player under 16 to play in the competition.

The defeat leaves Brentford in ninth place on nine points.

READ MORE:Three more Premier League games postponed ahead of queen's funeral

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us