WORLD
1 MIN READ
Gaddafi’s presidential bid, Trump’s war on drug dealers, and Palestinians say #WeExist in Lebanon
The former Libyan leader's son, Saif Gaddafi, says he's running for president. But is a man wanted for war crimes really right for the job? Donald Trump calls for the death penalty for drug traffickers as the US struggles with an opioid epidemic. And could Lebanon's parliament soon have an exclusive seat for a Palestinian? We speak to the woman making waves in Lebanese politics.
Gaddafi’s presidential bid, Trump’s war on drug dealers, and Palestinians say #WeExist in Lebanon
March 22, 2018
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us