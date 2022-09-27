POLITICS
3 MIN READ
NASA's spacecraft successfully crashes asteroid in 'defence' test
The intentional crash was seven years in the making, with NASA looking to see whether it could manually direct a space probe to collide with an asteroid and deflect its trajectory to prevent a potentially catastrophic impact with Earth.
NASA's spacecraft successfully crashes asteroid in 'defence' test
This is a screen grab from moments before NASA's space craft impacted on the moonlet asteroid.
September 27, 2022

NASA's DART spaceship has struck the moonlet asteroid Dimorphos, in a historic test of humanity's ability to prevent a cosmic object devastating life on Earth.

"Impact confirmed for the world's first planetary defense test mission," said a graphic on the space agency's livestream, as engineers and scientists erupted in cheers on Monday.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) was streamed live by the US space agency to show the world its planetary defense test in the event an asteroid heads on a collision course with our planet in the future.

The intentional crash was seven years in the making, with NASA looking to see whether it could manually direct a space probe to collide with an asteroid and deflect its trajectory to prevent a potentially catastrophic impact with Earth.

"Wow, that was amazing, wasn't it?" said DART lead scientist Nancy Chabot moments after the spacecraft successfully collided with the asteroid.

The DART mission launched last November from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. On Monday night, mission controllers hand-controlled the spacecraft to steer itself into the asteroid called Dimorphos 6.5 million miles (10.5 million kilometers) away in deep space.

READ MORE:NASA's rover sees hints of past life on Mars

'Never seen before'

The spacecraft smashed into the asteroid at a blistering speed of 15,000 miles per hour (24,140 km per hour) with special cameras from an Italian space probe capturing the cosmic impact.

"This was a really hard technology demonstration that hit a small asteroid, we've never seen before, and do it in such spectacular fashion," said Chabot.

NASA says the goal was not to destroy the asteroid but to see if it can manually deflect it from striking the planet if scientists see far enough in advance that an asteroid is on a collision course with Earth.

Scientists will now take the recorded data from the impact using telescope recordings of the crash to see what difference the impact made in redirecting the asteroid's trajectory.

According to NASA, no known asteroid larger than 450 ft. (137 m) across has a significant chance of smashing into Earth over the next 100 years.

READ MORE:NASA postpones its Artemis mission, again

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us