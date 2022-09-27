Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised European countries that protect terrorist organisations, including the PKK and FETO.

“As the nests of terror are destroyed, members of terrorist organisations openly set up camps for themselves in some countries,” Erdogan told a meeting in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

“The murderers who shed the blood of our citizens are embraced in almost every country in Europe, particularly in the Lavrion camp in Greece. They can walk around freely by waving their arms,” he said.

The terrorists pose a threat to peace and security of Western countries protecting the terror groups, Erdogan warned, and said he expects all countries, especially Türkiye’s neighbours, to take necessary measures against terrorist organisations.

Mersin attack

Erdogan’s remarks came a day after a police officer was killed and another injured in a PKK terror attack on a police station in Türkiye’s southern Mersin province.

Footage from security cameras showed two female terrorists attacking the police station using assault rifles.

The terrorists, who were wounded in the shootout, killed themselves by detonating explosives hidden in their backpacks after realising they could not escape.

One of the terrorists – identified as Dilsah Ercan with codename Zozan Tolan – joined the PKK/KCK terror group in 2013 in Mersin.

It was learned that Ercan received training in the Qandil area in northern Iraq, and was operating within the organisation’s so-called structure for special forces.

Military buildups in Greece

About the military buildups in Greece, Erdogan reiterated that Ankara knows very well the intentions of those who provoked Athens.

“The weapons piled up in Western Thrace and on the islands make no sense to us because our power is far beyond them, but we remind you that this means a covert occupation,” he added.

Previously, Turkish army drones recorded that Greece, in violation of international law, deployed armoured vehicles on the islands of Midilli (Lesvos) and Sisam (Samos).

Erdogan said Türkiye does not want Aegean and Mediterranean seas “being polluted with human blood, tears, or hostility.” “We want peace and tranquility with all our hearts,” he added.

