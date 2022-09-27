TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan hits out at Western countries protecting terrorists
The murderers who shed the blood of our citizens are embraced in almost every country in Europe, particularly in the Lavrion camp in Greece, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
Erdogan hits out at Western countries protecting terrorists
About the military buildups in Greece, Erdogan reiterates that Ankara knows very well the intentions of those who provoked Athens. / AA
September 27, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised European countries that protect terrorist organisations, including the PKK and FETO.

“As the nests of terror are destroyed, members of terrorist organisations openly set up camps for themselves in some countries,” Erdogan told a meeting in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

“The murderers who shed the blood of our citizens are embraced in almost every country in Europe, particularly in the Lavrion camp in Greece. They can walk around freely by waving their arms,” he said.

The terrorists pose a threat to peace and security of Western countries protecting the terror groups, Erdogan warned, and said he expects all countries, especially Türkiye’s neighbours, to take necessary measures against terrorist organisations.

READ MORE: Why is Greece playing host to PKK terrorists?

Mersin attack

Erdogan’s remarks came a day after a police officer was killed and another injured in a PKK terror attack on a police station in Türkiye’s southern Mersin province.

Footage from security cameras showed two female terrorists attacking the police station using assault rifles.

The terrorists, who were wounded in the shootout, killed themselves by detonating explosives hidden in their backpacks after realising they could not escape.

One of the terrorists – identified as Dilsah Ercan with codename Zozan Tolan – joined the PKK/KCK terror group in 2013 in Mersin.

It was learned that Ercan received training in the Qandil area in northern Iraq, and was operating within the organisation’s so-called structure for special forces.

READ MORE: Türkiye neutralises 7 PKK/YPG terrorists within, beyond borders

Military buildups in Greece

About the military buildups in Greece, Erdogan reiterated that Ankara knows very well the intentions of those who provoked Athens.

“The weapons piled up in Western Thrace and on the islands make no sense to us because our power is far beyond them, but we remind you that this means a covert occupation,” he added.

Previously, Turkish army drones recorded that Greece, in violation of international law, deployed armoured vehicles on the islands of Midilli (Lesvos) and Sisam (Samos).

Erdogan said Türkiye does not want Aegean and Mediterranean seas “being polluted with human blood, tears, or hostility.” “We want peace and tranquility with all our hearts,” he added.

READ MORE: Türkiye protests with US, Greece over military deployment on Aegean islands

READ MORE: Footage shows Greek deployment of armoured vehicles on Aegean islands

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us