CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Washington, DC announces October as Turkish Heritage Month
"Americans of Turkish descent in the District of Columbia have played a significant role in the educational, cultural, economic, and civic development of our community," says DC mayor Muriel Bowser.
Washington, DC announces October as Turkish Heritage Month
Turkish Heritage Month was first celebrated in the US capital in 2011. / AA Archive
September 29, 2022

The mayor of the US capital Washington DC has issued a proclamation declaring October as Turkish Heritage Month.

Muriel Bowser said on Tuesday it was a "way to build bridges and strengthen friendships among Turkish and non-Turkish Americans."

She said the US and Türkiye "have traditionally been strong allies, and Americans of Turkish descent in the District of Columbia have played a significant role in the educational, cultural, economic, and civic development of our community."

Washington and Ankara are sister cities and more than 20,000 Turkish-Americans live in the US capital and neighbouring states, said Bowser.

Turkish Heritage Month was first celebrated in the US capital in 2011.

October also sees a traditional Turkish Festival in the capital, organised by the American Turkish Association of DC or ATA-DC.

The festival marks its 20th anniversary and will be celebrated on October 16 on Pennsylvania Avenue in the US capital.

The festival was celebrated online in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic and restrictions on the movement.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us