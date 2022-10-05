POLITICS
Honey producer increases number of hives tenfold with Turkish state support
Furkan Caliskan of Kirklareli province has been tending bees since his grandfather gifted him a hive. With state support, he has expanded his business and tends to his bees with even more dedication.
October 5, 2022

Furkan Caliskan, 24, lives in Musellim village of Vize district. When he was a boy, he used to look up to his neighbors who were engaged in beekeeping.

Caliskan started beekeeping as a hobby with a single beehive gifted by his grandfather when he was ten years old. He continued over the years, increasing the number of hives as he went along.

As of 2021, Caliskan, who graduated from Canakkale 18 Mart University as an agricultural technician, had reached 50 hives in 14 years. Caliskan applied to the "Expert Hands in Rural Development Project" of Türkiye’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry last year.

With the state support he received, Caliskan increased the number of his hives to 500, with 300 hives occupied by bees. After the tenfold increase, he continues to work to expand his business.

"We can get about 25-30 kilograms of honey from a hive"

Caliskan told the AA correspondent that the state support was not limited to the hives, but that he also acquired a lot of equipment.

"This project, this support has pushed me forward 10 years." Caliskan noted that the state provides a lot of support in rural production.

Explaining that before he received state support his bees were producing 750 kilograms of honey per year, Caliskan said, "I produce about 100 kilograms of pollen annually. I have a production of about 20 kilograms of propolis. This year, I hope we will receive bee venom training and produce it. 

“We receive about 25-30 kilograms of honey per hive. What matters more to us than anything else, more than money, is that when you open the hive, the bees have made honey" he said.

Caliskan noted that he was happy to contribute to the country's economy by producing honey.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
