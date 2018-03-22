March 22, 2018
Palestinian-Lebanese Manal Kortam to run for elections in Lebanon
Manal Kortam turned mockery into action when she launched a joke campaign to run for a seat in Lebanon's parliament this May. The number of Palestinians living in Lebanon stands at an estimated 175,000. Most have lived there for decades and many were born in Lebanon. Yet they have no right to citizenship, to hold public office, or even to vote.
