March 22, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Does Donald Trump have the answer to the US opioid crisis?
At a speech in New Hampshire, one of the states hardest hit by the US opioid epidemic, President Donald Trump called for tougher punishments, including the death penalty. But is executing drug dealers really progress? Guests: Mark Kleiman Drug policy expert at the Marron Institute at New York University Tina Datta Country Director of Republicans Overseas in Singapore
Does Donald Trump have the answer to the US opioid crisis?
Explore