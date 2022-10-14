POLITICS
The India-Pakistan fixture is one of the sell-outs with more than 90,000 fans set to jam the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
"It's going to be fantastic to see full stadiums for cricket in October," ICC T20 World Cup chief Michelle Enright said. / AP Archive
October 14, 2022

More than 600,000 tickets have been sold for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, hailing big demand for a host of sell-out blockbuster games.

"We're delighted that we're set to see big crowds for both the opening match of the event in Geelong this Sunday and the first weekend of the Super 12 stage in a week's time," said ICC T20 World Cup chief Michelle Enright on Friday.

"It's going to be fantastic to see full stadiums for cricket in October," she added.

The global showpiece starts on Sunday at the preliminary stage, before the big guns join in from October 22. 

Seven Australian cities are hosting.

Australia's opening match as defending champions against New Zealand, a repeat of last year's final, will be played before a capacity crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The India-Pakistan fixture the following night is also a sell-out with more than 90,000 fans set to jam the Melbourne Cricket Ground after additional standing-room tickets were snapped up within 10 minutes.

Only a small number of tickets remain for the event's opening match-day, which pits Sri Lanka against Namibia before UAE face the Netherlands at the 36,000-capacity Kardinia Park Stadium in Geelong.

READ MORE:Cricket rivals India, Pakistan set for high-voltage Dubai contest

SOURCE:AFP
