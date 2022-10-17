POLITICS
Qatar wins rights to host 2023 Asian Cup
China in June 2019 won the bid to host the event but withdrew in May this year because of its "zero-Covid" policy, leaving the Asian Football Confederation scrambling to find a new host.
A general view of the Lusail Iconic Stadium, the biggest stadium in Qatar and one of eight stadiums being converted for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. / AA Archive
October 17, 2022

World Cup hosts Qatar will stage the 2023 Asian Cup, the Asian Football Confederation said, after China withdrew earlier this year because of Covid.

"The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) executive committee has today confirmed the Qatar Football Association (QFA) as the host association for the AFC Asian Cup 2023," the Malaysia-based body said in a statement on Monday.

China in June 2019 won the bid to host the event but withdrew in May this year because of its "zero-Covid" policy, leaving the AFC scrambling to find a new host for its flagship men's 24-team football tournament.

The tournament had been due to be held in 10 Chinese cities from June 16 to July 16 next year.

READ MORE:Keep an eye out: Seven major attractions of Qatar 2022 World Cup

China is the last major economy still trying to stamp out Covid-19 within its borders, through a series of harsh measures involving snap lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions.

The Asian Cup is staged every four years. Qatar won the tournament’s last edition, in 2019, which was hosted by the United Arab Emirates.

South Korea and Indonesia were the other two countries that participated in the bidding to host after China’s withdrawal.

Qatar will host the World Cup starting next month. 

READ MORE: Turkish troops to provide security during football World Cup in Qatar

SOURCE:AFP
