Mbappe rules out reports suggesting 'asked to leave' PSG
Mbappe has openly admitted that he has not enjoyed his position in the Paris attack this season, saying he plays with "more freedom" when on international duty.
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe gives a thumb up at the end of the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique de Marseille (OM) at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, on October 16, 2022. / AFP
October 16, 2022

Kylian Mbappe has insisted he has "never asked to leave" Paris Saint-Germain despite widespread reports last week that he would seek a move away from the Qatar-owned club as soon as possible.

The 23-year-old France superstar was speaking in the wake of PSG's 1-0 win over Marseille on Sunday, in which he set up Neymar for the only goal as his side moved three points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

"I am very happy. I have never asked to leave in January," he said while insisting that he was not "implicated directly or indirectly" in the rumours about his future.

The story emerged on Tuesday, hours before PSG's 1-1 Champions League draw with Benfica in which he scored.

"I didn't understand why the story came out on the day of a game. I was as shocked as everyone," Mbappe claimed.

"People can think I was involved but I wasn't at all."

Several sources assure that the noise about Mbappe wanting to leave PSG — despite only signing a new three-year contract in May after lengthy negotiations — came from the entourage of the player himself.

'I am very happy'

Mbappe has openly admitted that he has not enjoyed his position in the Paris attack this season, saying he plays with "more freedom" when on international duty.

But he insisted that there was no truth that he wanted to leave Paris, saying: "It is completely false. I am very happy."

Neymar's goal against Marseille came in first-half stoppage time as PSG beat their bitter rivals at the Parc des Princes to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

The game also featured a red card for Marseille defender Samuel Gigot, who was dismissed in the second half for scything down Neymar.

It was a welcome return to winning ways for PSG after three straight draws and a week overshadowed by the doubts about Mbappe's future.

PSG are three points clear of surprise package Lorient, who drew 0-0 on Saturday with Reims.

Lens are five points behind the leaders in third, with Marseille another point adrift now in fourth.

SOURCE:AFP
