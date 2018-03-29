March 29, 2018
Big US tech companies may be bracing themselves for more scrutiny from their regulators at home, but lawmakers across the pond are set to add to their problems. The European Commission has unveiled a tax plan, which targets how tech giants like Apple, Amazon and Facebook do business in the region. Kevin Ozebek, a Brussels-based journalist, gives us more insight.
