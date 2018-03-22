Pressure on Facebook mounts as CEO keeps silent | Money Talks

The pressure on Facebook has just been raised another notch. The United States Federal Trade Commission is reportedly looking into whether the social media giant violated a 2011 settlement with the regulator. In that earlier case, Facebook was accused of deceiving consumers and forcing them to share more personal information than they intended. And now, Facebook is once again defending itself against similar allegations. This time it's been accused of allowing a British data company inappropriate access to 50 million user profiles in 2014. Laila Humairah has more. TRT World editor at large, Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.