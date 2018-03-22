March 22, 2018
BIZTECH
Iraq struggles to raise reconstruction funds | Money Talks
Another country that's dependent on oil, is Saudi Arabia's neighbour Iraq. It needs tens of billions of dollars for reconstruction. But as Mobin Nasir reports, the oil revenues it generates today, just don't seem to be enough. We speak to Mamdouh Salameh, who is an international oil economist and a visiting professor of energy economics at the ESCP Europe Business School in London.
