A Japanese cat lover who was hospitalised earlier this year left behind scores of cats in his apartment during the hot summer months without water.

Gunma Wan Nyan Network, an animal welfare organization, counted some 170 cats that were under the care of a man in his 60s in the Takasaki area of eastern Japan’s Gunma province.

“Many of the cats were emaciated … The windows of the house were closed and the smell of ammonia from excrement was overpowering when members entered the house in early September,” the group said, according to a report on October 17, 2022 by Tokyo-based Kyodo News.

The caretaker fell ill in early August and was hospitalised.

The cats had to fend for themselves without anyone stopping by to take care of them.

After the group visited the house, they found newborn kittens, some of whom were injured.

Some cats have been taken by the group for protection but the network is also looking for donations and sponsors to meet cat care expenses.

“The owner is recovering, and the animal welfare group will take care of the cats on a volunteer basis until he is discharged from the hospital and can look after the cats again,” it said.