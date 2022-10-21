POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Turkish seafood firm Dardanel exhibits at world's biggest food fair
SIAL Paris, held this year from October 15 to 19 hosted Turkish seafood giant Dardanel, and the company's newest acquisition, Kallimanis.
Turkish seafood firm Dardanel exhibits at world's biggest food fair
Dardanel founder and CEO Niyazi Onen (3rd from L) and Dardanel Companies’ Board Member Ayse Onen Ozoguz (3rd from R) spoke with Anadolu Agency journalists. / AA
October 21, 2022

Established in 1984, Türkiye's Dardanel brand is a household name in the country, with its frozen food offerings and sandwich brands. 

The company was a participant at this year's SIAL Paris, the world's biggest food fair.

Joining the event with both the Dardanel and Kallimanis brands, which it acquired just last month, the company sought to connect with global customers to introduce its innovative products, said Niyazi Onen, the firm’s founder, in a press release.

He said the company's exports total around $40 million annually, adding that it has many plans in store for future growth by boosting exports much more.

Onen stressed that Dardanel is a leading brand with its sustainable product and marketing and aims to be a prominent global seafood firm.

"We aim to generate 50% of our revenues from exports in 2025," he stressed.

The firm’s sales almost doubled in the first half of 2022 versus the same period last year.

The firm is leading healthy nutrition trends in Türkiye with its high-quality, healthy, and delicious products, he added.

Decades of experience selling seafood

On the French fair, he said Dardanel has been taking part in the event for decades, since 1964.

Dardanel brought stuffed mussels, which are very popular in Türkiye but quite new in Europe, to international markets, 

"We introduced our frozen stuffed mussel product for the first time at the Barcelona Seafood Expo in April," Onen said.

"We’re at SIAL Paris with our Dardanel stuffed mussel product and Kallimanis brand, and at this fair, we’re also offering visitors our Dardanel and Kallimanis brand frozen seafood products."

The demand for tuna fish and seafood rose in line with the public desire for stronger immunity since the pandemic, he added.

Dardanel, prioritising healthy nutrition and the health benefits of tuna, has stepped up work on new product offerings, he added.

With an investment of $30 million, Dardanel is improving existing products and working on new categories, he said, citing its recent innovations in packaged sushi brand Sushida, frozen stuffed mussels, and some packaged seafood meals.

Ayse Onen Ozoguz, who sits on Dardanel’s board, said the firm recently accelerated work on exports and that the addition of Kallimanis is important for its growth targets.

Kallimanis has 65 years of experience in manufacturing and selling frozen seafood products.

"I am confident that this agreement will usher in a new era in the international seafood market," he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us