BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Facebook under fire over users' data breach | Money Talks
The legal pressure on Facebook is mounting following revelations that a British data analysis firm used by Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign harvested the data of 50 million Facebook users. In addition to its legal problems, Facebook's own users are now starting to turn against it in large numbers. The hashtag #DeleteFacebook is trending on Twitter. But can you really ditch the Facebook community for good? Mobin Nasir has been trying to go social media cold turkey. This is how he got on. Bob O'Donnell, research president and chief analyst at technology consultancy firm Technalysis, joins us from Las Vegas. And TRT World editor-at-large Craig Copetas from Paris.
Facebook under fire over users' data breach | Money Talks
March 29, 2018
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us