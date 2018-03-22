WORLD
1 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia heads back to the future
Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) plans to reform the kingdom by learning from its past, but is Saudi really heading back to the future? While MBS is shaking things up in Saudi Arabia by bringing social and cultural reforms to the country - what about the country's recession? Saudi women will be able to drive in June but are they really free? And will the strict guardianship laws change anytime soon? Nexus with Matthew Moore
March 22, 2018
