WORLD
1 MIN READ
Saudi Game of Thrones
Saudi's current ruler is King Salman. Breaking with tradition, he has no plans to hand power over to his brothers and named his son Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS)- as Crown Prince last year. MBS has been quick to stamp his authority on the family and the nation, detaining hundreds of super-wealthy relatives and others at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Riyadh. MBS is cracking down on his miscreant cousins - but is being banged up in the Ritz really so tough? And finally, can he reform Saudi Arabia to a more moderate Islam? Nexus with Matthew Moore
Saudi Game of Thrones
March 22, 2018
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us