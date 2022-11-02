President Joe Biden has warned as the midterms campaign enters its final week that the refusal of some Republican candidates to accept election results is a "path to chaos in America."

American democracy is under attack because defeated ex-president Donald Trump refused to accept the results of the 2020 election, Biden said on Wednesday in his speech in Washington.

Biden warned that "MAGA Republicans" are "trying to succeed where they failed in 2020" to subvert the will of voters in midterms while condemning rising political violence from "loud," "determined" minority and warning that "silence is complicity."

Pointing in particular to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, he said that Trump's false claims about a stolen election have "fuelled the dangerous rise of political violence and voter intimidation over the past two years."

"There are candidates running for every level of office in America ... who won't commit to accepting the results of the elections they're in," he said.

"That is the path to chaos in America," he said. "It's unprecedented. It's unlawful. And, it is un-American.

"As I've said before, you can't love your country only when you win," the Democratic president said.

The 79-year-old Biden took aim squarely at Republicans who have cast their lot with former president Trump and deny his 2020 election victory.

"This is no ordinary year," he said. "In a typical year, we are not often faced with the question of whether the vote we cast will preserve democracy or put it at risk. But we are this year."

'Inflation is still hurting people'

Earlier in the day, Biden, in a White House event featuring union workers and employers, talked up the creation of infrastructure jobs while acknowledging that "inflation is still hurting people."

"Last year, we signed a historic infrastructure law — once in a generation investment in roads, bridges, railroads, airports, high-speed internet, clean air, clean water," he said.

Democrats are being attacked by Republicans on inflation and fears of a looming recession, with the Federal Reserve repeatedly hiking interest rates.

The US central bank delivered another steep interest rate increase on Wednesday, raising the benchmark borrowing rate by 0.75 percentage points — the fourth straight increase of that size and the sixth hike this year.

Biden, whose approval rating has been under water for more than a year, has been relatively inconspicuous on the campaign trail.

But he enters the fray in the home stretch with Wednesday's address and stump speeches in Pennsylvania, New Mexico, California and Maryland.

Aside from touting his infrastructure efforts on Wednesday, Biden highlighted moves to curb prescription drug price hikes and lower heating bills.

"Starting in January, we're capping the cost of insulin for seniors on Medicare at $35 a month," Biden tweeted, referring to the US national insurance scheme for people 65 or older.

"That's more money at the end of the month to pay for groceries, to get your car repaired, to put toward holiday shopping for your grandkids."

It is a tricky balancing act for Biden, who also has to acknowledge his own supporters' fears over urban violence, burgeoning anti-Semitism and threats to democracy from election deniers.

