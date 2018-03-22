March 22, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
America's Gun Culture: Gun crime is one of the highest in St. Louis
In addition to the more than thirty thousand people killed by guns in America each year, twice as many are injured. In the second part of our "Guns in America" series, our North America correspondent Jon Brain reports from a rehabilitation unit in St Louis, Missourri where he finds out it's a long road to recovery for those who've been shot.
America's Gun Culture: Gun crime is one of the highest in St. Louis
Explore