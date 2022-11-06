POLITICS
Crucial 'loss and damage' reparations included in COP27 agenda
Inclusion of the agenda item "reflects a sense of solidarity and empathy for the suffering of the victims of climate induced disasters," said COP27 President Sameh Shukri of Egypt.
Taking place in the period between November 6-18, more than 40,000 participants have been registered for this year's summit. / AP
November 6, 2022

This year's United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) has kicked off in Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss ways to lessen the negative impacts of the climate crisis and adapt to its repercussions.

During Sunday's opening session, diplomats approved a much-debated agenda item to discuss whether rich countries should compensate poorer nations most vulnerable to the climate crisis.

Matters relating to "funding arrangements responding to loss and damage associated with the adverse effects of climate change, including a focus on addressing loss and damage" will be on the agenda, they said.

Inclusion of the agenda item "reflects a sense of solidarity and empathy for the suffering of the victims of climate induced disasters," said COP27 President Sameh Shukri of Egypt.

"We all owe a debt of gratitude to activists and civil society organisations who have persistently demanded the space to discuss funding for loss and damage," he said to applause.

'Urgent international action'

British COP26 President Alok Sharma on Sunday handed over the presidency of the COP27 to Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

“This conference must be about concrete action,” Sharma said. “We need to accelerate that progress in the remainder of this decisive decade.”

Shoukry, for his part, highlighted the climate incidents that have impacted several areas worldwide, most recently in the floods in Pakistan as well as African and European countries.

“The world does not have the luxury of continuing the approach of polarising efforts to combat climate change,” he said.

"The current climate situation calls for urgent international action.”

Taking place in the period between November 6-18, more than 40,000 participants have been registered for this year's summit.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
