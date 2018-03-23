Kirkuk Divided: Since the fall of Saddam the city in crisis

This week marks 15 years since the US led invasion of Iraq. During the rule of Saddam Hussein, the Baath party expelled hundreds of thousands of non-Arabs from their traditional lands. In Kirkuk, Kurds, Turkmens, and Assyrians came under constant pressure to renounce their ethnicity and register as Arabs. But since the fall of Saddam, consecutive governments have failed to solve the ethnic crisis in the city of Kirkuk, and after last year's failed Kurdish independence referendum, the crisis has worsened. Soraya Lennie reports.