March 23, 2018
WORLD
The Trump Presidency: Chinese steelmakers to face brunt of US tariffs
China says it doesn't want a trade war but is not afraid if there is one. Beijing is now considering counter-measures on American products, including pork, apples and steel piping, but this about more than the world's two biggest economies. As Samantha Vadas explains, Trump's actions could destabilise economies across Asia - at least in the short-term.
