POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Qatar issues commemorative World Cup 2022 banknotes, coins
The commemorative banknotes reflect the Qatari civilisation and cultural heritage, says Central Bank Governor Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed.
Qatar issues commemorative World Cup 2022 banknotes, coins
FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to open in the Gulf country later this month.
November 9, 2022

Qatar's Central Bank has issued commemorative coins and banknotes of the FIFA World Cup 2022, set to open in the Gulf country later this month.

“The issuance of commemorative coins represents a fundamental contribution from the banking sector to the success of the historic event,” Central Bank Governor Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed said in a ceremony marking the issuance on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Qatar World Cup final stadium tested with first sellout crowd

The currency with the World Cup trophy and Qatar 2022 logo has a picture of Lusail Stadium on one side with Al Bayt Stadium on the opposite side. The two stadiums are the venues for the opening and the final World Cup match.

Also found in the background of the banknote is the Qatar National emblem, skyline, a dhow and Zubara fort.

“The commemorative banknotes reflect the Qatari civilisation and cultural heritage,” bin Mohammed said.

READ MORE:Qatar sends 1,300 buses onto streets in World Cup transport test

Wednesday’s ceremony was attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino along with a host of Qatari officials and foreign ambassadors to Doha.

Qatar is set to host World Cup from Nov. 20 through Dec. 18, becoming the first Arab and Middle Eastern country to organize the global tournament.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us