POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Novak Djokovic gets visa to play Australian Open in January
In January this year, Serbian tennis star was banned to enter Australia till 2025 when he refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Novak Djokovic gets visa to play Australian Open in January
The Australian government overturned the entry ban on Djokovic with ease in pandemic restrictions through out the world. / AP
November 17, 2022

The Australian government has confirmed that Novak Djokovic had been granted a visa to compete in the Australian Open in January a year after he was deported over his stance against Covid-19 vaccination.

"Australian border restrictions...have been removed, including the requirement to provide evidence of Covid-19 vaccination status to enter Australia," said Immigration Minister Andrew Giles in a statement on Thursday.

With ease in pandemic restrictions through out the world, Giles has "personally" overturn that ban and intervened in a visa decision so that Djokovic return Australian tennis court. 

The star tennis player was kicked out of the Australian Open earlier in January 2022 after refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19. 

Australian government then barred Djokovic from returning to country until 2025.

Giles exercised his power as minister to overturn the ban.

READ MORE:Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes his visa for second time

'Relief'

Nine times winner of Australian Open Djokovic confirmed the visa decision after beating Andrey Rublev in the ATP Finals in Turin on Wednesday. 

"It was a relief obviously knowing what I and the people closest to me in my life have been through this year with what happened in Australia and post-Australia, obviously." 

Former conservative Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said in January that Djokovic was "perceived by some as a talisman" of anti-vaccination sentiment, and his presence in the country could ignite "civil unrest".

Djokovic earlier claimed that he had obtained a medical exemption to enter the country without being vaccinated as he had recently recovered from Covid-19.

But Australian border officials said he did not meet the requirements to be exempted from strict vaccination rules, and his visa was cancelled after the collapse of a protracted legal appeal. 

The Djokovic legal saga played out against a background of rolling anti-vaccination protests in major cities across Australia.

READ MORE: 'Public threat' Djokovic back in Australia detention before court hearing

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us