March 23, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Critics accuse the Australian Prime Minister of prioritising money over human rights
Cambodian leader Hun Sen got the red carpet treatment at a summit for southeast Asian leaders in Sydney this past week, after Australia signed a UN statement condemning Hun Sen for political oppression. Guests: Hong Lim, Cambodian born Member of Parliament in the Australian state of Victoria
Critics accuse the Australian Prime Minister of prioritising money over human rights
Explore