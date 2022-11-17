Qatar 2022: How TRT World plans to report the big-ticket event
It will be the first World Cup held in the Middle East, bringing the most popular sport to a culturally diverse fan base.
November 17, 2022

The wait is (almost) over. And the spotlight is now firmly on Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. 

TRT World  has got you all covered for the football frenzy, unarguably the most-watched global sporting event.

A team of five reporters will bring to you a delectable mix of news, explainers, human interest stories, tidbits from and about Qatar and, of course, fun facts about the World Cup.

Here’s what we have lined up for football fans :

  1. Stories Behind the Cup, a weekly video series based on fans and their love for football

  2. What's different about this World Cup?

  3. How digital is this World Cup?

  4. General facts and information about this year’s event

  5. Culinary specialities from across the globe

  6. Understanding the Qatari tradition, their dress, food, history and more

  7. Is this World Cup ‘carbon-neutral’ as Qatar claims it to be?

  8. The rules of the World Cup 2022:  what is implemented especially make this World Cup a lasting experience for all.

  9. And the winner is….summarising the games and whether the gulf nation has met the expectations

Should you have questions still unanswered about the World Cup or have a story that you would like to alert us about, reach out directly to our correspondent at shereena.qazi@trtworld.com.

