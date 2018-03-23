BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US slaps tariffs on $60B of Chinese imports | Money Talks
First, it was US tariffs on steel and aluminium, aimed at America's friends and foes alike. Now, Washington has specifically gone after China. President Donald Trump says he's slapping tariffs on at least $60 billion of Chinese products. Laila Humairah has more on why the US is targeting China, and what Trump's move could mean for trade between the world's two biggest economies. We talk to TRT World Editor-at-Large Craig Copetas, who joins us from Paris.
US slaps tariffs on $60B of Chinese imports | Money Talks
March 23, 2018
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us