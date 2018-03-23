Newsfeed - Stephon Clarke: Unarmed black man was shot 20 times

On Newsfeed, Kamali Melbourne brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On March 23, 2018: - StephonClarke: Police footage shows unarmed black man shot 20 times - MarielleVive: Artists and activists call on Brazil to solve Marielle Franco’s murder - Michele Obama’s portrait draws in the crowds