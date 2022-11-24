POLITICS
FIFA 2022: Brazil defeat gritty Serbia 2-0 in their World Cup opener
Second-half brace by Richarlison, including a stunning overhead scissor kick, gives tournament favourites Brazil a great start in their World Cup bid at Qatar's Lusail Stadium.
FIFA 2022: Brazil defeat gritty Serbia 2-0 in their World Cup opener
Brazil's Richarlison opened the scoring with an easy tap-in before doubling the lead with his acrobatic effort. / Reuters
November 24, 2022

Brazil have outclassed Serbia 2-0 in their World Cup opener as Richarlison's second-half goals, including a spectacular overhead kick, propelled the five-times champions to the top of Group G.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward has been in fine form when wearing the golden yellow kit of Brazil this year and he opened the scoring with an easy tap-in before doubling the lead with his acrobatic effort on Thursday.

Tite's decision to go with four forwards — Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha and Richa rlison — in his attacking lineup paid off handsomely as the South Americans dominated the match and made Serbia work hard every time they went forward.

Vinicius used his acceleration to good effect to constantly beat his man while Neymar, playing in a free role, often found pockets of space, but a well-drilled Serbian defence kept Brazil at bay in the first half.

Serbia had been sweating over the fitness of their all-time top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic but coach Dragan Stojkovic named him in the starting lineup.

Unlike Brazil's forward line, however, which threatened from all sides, the Fulham striker found himself isolated up front with little service.

One-side game

The second half was one-way traffic as Brazil shifted through the gears, Richarlison and Neymar wasting gilt-edged chances inside the box and Alex Sandro and Casemiro sending long-range efforts against the woodwork.

The breakthrough came just after the hour from brilliant work by Neymar to find Vinicius, whose initial shot was saved by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, but Richarlison was in the right place to tap in the rebound for his first World Cup goal.

Serbia had been playing conservatively up t o that point and had no choice but to pour forward, which gave Brazil more space and the second goal from Richarlison brought the biggest roar of the night from the Brazilian contingent.

As Richarlison attempted to control a cross from Vinicius, the ball popped up over his head and he leapt up in the air to volley home a bicycle kick and seal the win for Brazil.

SOURCE:Reuters
