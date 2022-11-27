POLITICS
3 MIN READ
FIFA probes Serbia over offensive Kosovo map at World Cup
Serbia's football team hung up a flag depicting Kosovo's borders with the Serbian flags' colours and stamped with the slogan "there will be no surrender".
FIFA probes Serbia over offensive Kosovo map at World Cup
The global football federation's disciplinary code prohibits "using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature".
November 27, 2022

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Serbian football federation after the team hung a controversial flag depicting Kosovo in their changing room before their loss to Brazil at the World Cup.

"The FIFA disciplinary committee has opened proceedings against the football association of Serbia due to a flag displayed in their dressing room on the occasion of the Brazil v Serbia FIFA World Cup match played on 24 November," FIFA said in a statement on Saturday.

The Kosovo football federation (FFK) filed a complaint with the governing body after photos showed Serbia's football team hung up a flag depicting Kosovo's borders with the Serbian flags' colours and stamped with the slogan "there will be no surrender".

Kosovo, a former Yugoslav province with an Albanian majority, declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

FIFA's disciplinary code prohibits "offensive behaviour and violation of the principles of fair play" and "using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature".

Kosovo joined FIFA and European confederation UEFA in 2016.

READ MORE: Kosovo joined FIFA and European confederation UEFA in 2016.

Concrete actions expected

Kosovo sports minister Hajrulla Ceku on Friday tweeted his anger at "disgraceful images from the Serbia locker room."

Ceku added: "We expect concrete actions from FIFA considering that (Kosovo) is a full FIFA and UEFA member."

"Such a chauvinist act has no place at sporting events and even less inside establishments where the biggest world football event is taking place," the FFK said in a statement.

"It is unacceptable that this act is passed over in silence and we insistently demand that FIFA strictly apply its rules and punish the Serbian football federation for this aggressive act contrary to the values that football transmits," it added.

READ MORE: Why tensions are high between Kosovo and Serbia

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us